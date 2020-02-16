Overlanding and Off-Road Expo promotes unique camping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A cross between a camping expo and an off-road expo — it’s the Midwest Overlanding and Off-Road Expo at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Vendors had everything from normal ground tents to roof-top tents.

Off-road and Jeep accessories, adventure motorcycles, recovery gear, even refrigerators that plug into the cigarette lights in your car.

Chris Holloway is the founder of this expo.

He says it’s all about getting you and your family started on an out-of-the-ordinary camping trip at a remote location, not one where you have to be cramped on a campsite.

“Bringing all of these vendors together in the center part of the United States is something that hasn’t been done before,” Holloway said. “You’ll see expos like this far out west, far out east. We just kind of put our feelers out amongst the community and said, ‘Would you guys be interested in a show like this here?’ and oh my goodness the response immediately was ‘Absolutely!'”

The expo is open again Sunday, 2/15/2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.