Over 800 people without power in Springfield on Thanksgiving

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 800 people are without power in Springfield after a car struck a City Utilities’ pole, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The accident happened on North Grant Avenue and West Norton Road. The driver hit the utility pole causing it to break in half. SPD reports that one person suffered minor injuries.

City Utilities is working to restore power.

To see how many power outages are in Springfield you can click here to view City Utilities’ power outage map.

This is a developing story.

