Over 800 people without power in Springfield on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 800 people are without power in Springfield after a car struck a City Utilities’ pole, according to the Springfield Police Department.









The accident happened on North Grant Avenue and West Norton Road. The driver hit the utility pole causing it to break in half. SPD reports that one person suffered minor injuries.

City Utilities is working to restore power.

OUTAGE ALERT



A vehicle accident has caused an outage on the north side. Crews are working to make repairs and get power restored.



Report >> 1.888.863.9001

Outage map >> https://t.co/jrrsgfDWrr — City Utilities (@cityutilities) November 26, 2020

