Over 1,600 students gather for MSU’s salute to agriculture

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 1,600 students from 51 schools across southwest Missouri were at JQH Arena for MSU’s salute to agriculture.

A few hours before PBR kicks off, FFA students from around the state head to the Darr Agricultural Center to eat and play games.

The highlight of the salute to agriculture is Ag. olympics.

Students try their hand at barrel racing, tractor-tire rolling, hay-bale jumping, and corn hole.

Dillon Mize is the president of the Collegiate Farm Bureau.

He says this event is basically a tailgate for PBR and students are excited about it every year.

“This is my third year doing it, and every year you can tell that kids are super excited to be here. As you can tell, they’re having some fun right now.” Mize said.

To wrap things up, students jump on a bus to JQH Arena to watch bull-riding at PFI’s PBR.