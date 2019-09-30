Over 100 Ozark women team up to support the community, Senior Center

OZARK, Mo. — A group of Ozark women are pledging to make a difference in the community through one meeting and one act of compassion.

From local non-profits, to Ozark public schools– Impact 100 has given away over $150,000 in grants to deserving organizations. The group has recently dolled out $12,500 to the Ozark Senior Center.

The Ozark Senior Center offers food, transportation and other services to those 60 and older. But with a growing population of seniors, over 23,000 meals prepared every year, and 12-year-old kitchen equipment– renovations are vital.

“I can see that there’s going to be a major need for not only our services but we’re going to expand the services beyond what we know at this minute,” said Ozark Senior Center Board President Bill Acher.

Donations help to keep the Senior Center running, and a recent grant from a local group of women has made a big difference. Impact 100 is a low commitment organization with a high level of compassion.

“As women, we’re busy with families and careers and everything so there’s one meeting,” explained Impact 100 chapter president Carrie Burke. “I think it’s nice to see your money impact so many people, and when we pull together, as women and put our money together we see the big impact.”

Every year, organizations apply for select five figure grants while 100-plus voting members choose causes with the biggest impact.

“We gave a grant here to the senior center and they did renovations and that’s something you can see,” said Impact 100 member Patty Quessenberry, who tends to vote for the causes that will assist the most community members.

“As one we can make an impact, but as 103 look what we did this year with the grant money it’s pretty cool to see that,” said Burke.

Impact 100 extends through eastern Christian County– grants have been issued as far as Highlandville and Chadwick. In 2018, the organization gave over $12,000 to Sparta Elementary School for new playground equipment.

Applications for 2020 Impact 100 grants will open some time next year.