SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a boy under the age of 12.

Larry David Scowden, 74, of Springfield pleaded guilty to one felony count of statutory sodomy and was sentenced on Oct. 13.

According to a probable cause statement filed in September 2020, a boy said that Scowden had been sexually abusing him since the previous summer. Scowden was driving the victim home from church the first time he was abused.

Throughout the following year, the victim said that there were “too many incidents to count,” according to a police report. The majority of the abuse took place in Scowden’s shed. Scowden told the victim to not tell his parents.

Two other boys, who at the time of the police report were 12 and 14, said that Scowden approached them and propositioned them.

When police questioned him about the occurrences, Scowden said he has memory loss due to medication for Parkinson’s disease. At a later interview, Scowden said he lied about the memory loss and that he did remember abusing the boy.