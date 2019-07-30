Outreach Program Provides Schools Supplies for Kids in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Buying school supplies for your kids can be stressful… especially for low-income families.

According to a recent survey 41% of Americans plan on spending up to $500 per child.

A local effort is aiming to help these numbers. The “Stuff The Bus,” organized by James River Church, is an annual outreach program that provides school supplies for kids.

They will be in several different locations in town this week. And the first location started today at Chick-Fil-A.

“Sometimes as a parent, when back to school rolls around, you kind of get that pit in your stomach, like oh man, how am I going to afford all this stuff for my kid, especially if you have more than one kid. And so to help the parents, and to be a blessing to the students, we started this program and it’s been wildly successful,” says Josh Longanecker the Director of Church and Community Care at James River Church.

James River started this program back in 2012.

“This year, we worked directly with Springfield public schools for the things that they needed. And so they asked us to collect backpacks, composition notebooks, Crayola crayons, Crayola markers,” says Longanecker.

“Try to bring a backpack per kid that we have at home to help another kid that may be in need,” says Brett Marti.

Brett Marti donated some supplies today, one backpack for each of his kids.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to help out those in need, to help out those that may not have the ability to get those school supplies for themselves, to just reach out and be kind to someone else.”

And having a bus at each location helps the turnout.

“Kids love getting their backpack out of their car and bringing it in, putting it on the bus. And so Springfield public schools is kind enough to let us use all their buses, and so at every location, we’ll have a bus. And so we grab the backpacks out, and let them actually stuff the bus,” says Longanecker.

“Any donations are very helpful because that helps us to get the supplies we need.”

There are eight more locations “Stuff The Bus” will be at until this Saturday:

Prime Trucking – Tues. July 30th 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Fairfield Inn (Glenstone) – Tues. July 30th 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Aaron Sachs – Tues. July 30th 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Cox North – Wed. July 31st 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Cox South – Wed. July 31st 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mercy Hospital – Thurs. August 1st 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Springfield Cardinals – Thurs. August 1st 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (E. Independence St.) – Sat. August 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.