Outdoor movie event held to raise money for Isabel’s House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local crisis nursery held their first-ever Drive Out Child Abuse and Neglect outdoor movie event.

Guests came together to watch “Hocus Pocus” at the Springfield Underground.

The outdoor movie event allowed guests to maintain social distance from the comfort of their own vehicles while supporting an important cause.

Associate Board’s Vice President for Isabel’s House Brittany Perry says she was pleased with how the community turned out to support local kids and families.

“Oh, it’s going great,” Perry said. “We’ve had such a great turnout. I’m hoping the wind will die down, and our screen will not fly away and hopefully injure someone. As long as the wind dies down everything will go to plan.”

All proceeds from the event will help southwest Missouri’s children and families going through a crisis.