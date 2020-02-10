Outdoor enthusiasts gather for 12th Annual Hunt, Fish Outdoor Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hunting season may be over, but some outdoor enthusiasts are already preparing for the coming season.

People gathered this weekend at the Springfield Expo Center for the 12th Annual Hunt and Fish Outdoor Show.

The show featured a variety of attractions to help attendees prepare for any outdoor activities they may enjoy.

Stevie Stryker with the Hunt and Fish Outdoor Show explained why she believes people are already excited for next season.

“We have an archery tournament going on and different vendors that sell different accessories for archery,” Stryker said. “Everything fishing, So we have different lures and rods and reels and things like that. We feel like this is the perfect time of year because it’s not hunting season and we’ve got some nice weather recently too. I feel like people are kind of anxious to be outside and do things outside. and just having everything available for people to prepare for next year.”

This weekend’s event raised money for The Arc of the Ozarks’ Education and Recreation Department.