OTC uses new program to provide students free breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is giving its students one less thing to worry about this semester, breakfast.

This is a new program, that started recently, and the school hopes it will help students perform better in the classroom.

OTC is using money from its fall and spring semester picnics, which never happened because of COVID-19.

Students at OTC can enjoy a free breakfast at the cafeteria Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Even high schoolers taking a program through the college can enjoy a meal, Tanar Breshears already has.

“After they started doing this, this was a way so I could end up with some food off in the morning,” Breshears said. “So I wouldn’t wake up and then just be right at school without any food.”

Breshears is taking OTC’s welding program through his high school.

“Just getting the nutrients from the fruit or the sandwich that I get it gives you the energy to do what you want to do,” Breshears said.

Joan Barrett is OTC’s vice chancellor for student affairs.

“About 30% of students nationally report some level of food insecurity,” Barrett said. “So, that’s certainly not all students, but we know that some of those students are OTC students. And rather than ask if they are food insecure, we say welcome, if you’re interested, join us for breakfast.

“We’re also gonna be measuring some things. Not direct causation but does this breakfast, and having a good meal in the morning contribute to maybe increased attendance, grades, courses completed? It’s just part of a larger retention program that we have going on at OTC.”

If the program brings good results, Barrett says OTC will look into funding the program, either through the college, private donors or a grant.

But Barrett wants to reiterate that the program has only been around for three weeks.

Last week, OTC served just under 500 meals.