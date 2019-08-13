OTC moves agriculture center from Springfield to Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The agricultural and landscaping programs for Ozarks Technical Community College is moving but it’s not going too far.

The programs were based here in Springfield but OTC opened a new Ag. center in Christian County earlier today.

The training center is on the Richwood Valley campus which is a bit more rural compared to the Springfield campus.

The campus even includes wooded areas and a natural spring.

Along with the 8,000 square-foot training center, a greenhouse was also built.

But OTC’s projects don’t stop with this new center.

In the next several years the college will open a new education center in Republic.

And a center for advanced manufacturing will open in 2022.