Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

OTC moves agriculture center from Springfield to Christian County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The agricultural and landscaping programs for Ozarks Technical Community College is moving but it’s not going too far.

The programs were based here in Springfield but OTC opened a new Ag. center in Christian County earlier today.

The training center is on the Richwood Valley campus which is a bit more rural compared to the Springfield campus.

The campus even includes wooded areas and a natural spring.

Along with the 8,000 square-foot training center, a greenhouse was also built.

But OTC’s projects don’t stop with this new center.

In the next several years the college will open a new education center in Republic.

And a center for advanced manufacturing will open in 2022.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now