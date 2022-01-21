OTC hosts MoCHIP program this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to help parents protect their children. A MoCHIP Child I.D. program event will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OTC in Lincoln Hall.

What is a MoCHIP?

MoCHIP stands for Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program. In 2004, the Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation identified the need for a system to help recover missing and abducted children. In 2005, MoCHIP was launched with a commitment to maintaining a safety program to help protect Missouri’s children.

Any child can participate until after they turn 21. The program’s mission is to help keep every child safe.

The Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation remains the sole sponsor of the program and works with Missouri Masonic Lodges to provide MoCHIP events as part of an ongoing commitment to Missouri’s children and families. This program is provided free of charge.

How does it work?

The program consists of five major components:

Digital Photographs

Digital Fingerprints

Chiolod Information and Emergency contact information

Dental bite impression and a DNA swab

Two laminated ID cards

Microchips are not used in the program. All five components are put on a flash drive and given to the family.