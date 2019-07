HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A 56-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 189.

Jon Brady of Osceola, Missouri, was driving a 1971 Volkswagen Dunebuggy northbound around 11 p.m. July 19.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Brady.

Brady was not wearing his seat belt.

This is Troop D’s 55th fatality for 2019.