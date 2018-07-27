Original Podcast Series Documents Events from Ride the Ducks Tragedy

BRANSON, Mo- 31 people were on board the Ride the Ducks vessel as it began to sink amid a severe thunderstorm on July 19, 2018.





17 of them, over half, would perish.

It took 1st responders 15 hours to recover the last victim, as the boat rested 80 feet below the surface.



Vigils, memorials, acts of heroism, survivor accounts, and over 11 hours of continued team coverage on KOLR10 would surface in the coming days.

Inside the Tragedy on Table Rock Lake sheds light to those stories, told week by week.

