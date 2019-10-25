Organizations open shelters to prepare for temperatures dropping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We want to share something many organizations in the community have been working on to keep everyone warm as temperatures drop.

Many organizations have been working together with the community partnership of the Ozarks to create what they’re calling “crisis cold weather shelters.”

Starting on Nov. 1, these shelters will be open in Springfield for anyone without a home to go to if temperatures are expected to drop.

Here’s how it works:

A men’s shelter will be open at the East Sunshine Church of Christ.

Grace United Methodist along with Council of Churches will also offer shelter for women.

If you need transportation to either of these locations, Connecting Grounds will be giving rides to the shelters between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on days the shelters are open.

Shelters will determine whether they will open by 2 p.m. After checking the overnight forecast.