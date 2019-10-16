Organization identifies top 5 improvements they want to see locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we move closer to the end of 2019 many organizations are looking ahead including the Ozarks Transportation Organization.

Today the organization was quick to identify the top five improvements they’d like to see for our area.

And those are six lanes on Interstate 44, capacity improvements on Kansas Expressway, as well as Highway 60 from Rogersville to Republic, and more capacity on Highway 14 east of Ozark.

Increasing connectivity between traffic signals for more efficient timing throughout the day.

Executive director Sarah Fields says more government funding is needed for the projects.

“So we are always looking for federal grants to help fund our transportation priorities,” Fields said. “That’s always an option. It’s very, very competitive and we have not been successful here locally. We are always looking to build partnerships with MODOT to try to help share that cost, but really it comes down to we need more federal and state investment in our transportation system to realize those priorities.”

That list of top five needs would cost about 150 million dollars to complete.

Right now the organization is anticipating only 10 to 20 million dollars over the next five years.