Organization hosts art show of pieces created by adults with developmental disabilities

Ar. — In northwest Arkansas, there’s another way people are taking advantage of a creative outlet.

‘Life Styles’ in Fayetteville serves adults with developmental disabilities.

Individuals learn all types of skills including painting and beading from professional artists.

Last night, the organization held an art show to display the work of its clients.

Brandi Tyner is a teacher at Life Styles. “I believe it’s important for everyone to express themselves in some way,especially for our clientale just cause communication is something that they find difficult in our world sometimes. And I believe that art helps them find their voice and I believe it helps us as a community understand their voice as well. And I think that it shows that we’re not as different as well.”

She believes art is a powerful tool to heal.

50 percent of the money made from art work will go directly to the artists and the rest will go toward funding the program.