Ar. — Instead of throwing away old jail uniforms, Bars and Stripes turns them into things like aprons, pet bandanas, and tote bags.

The organization helps women coming out of prison get back on their feet.

Vayla Thomas started “Bars & Stripes” in Northwest Arkansas.

All the funds go to a faith-based non-profit that provides transitional housing.

“When a woman graduates, we match what they have been able to save up to a $1,000,” said Sandra Warmack, director of Nicole’s House. “That can get her started on deposits on apartments, utilities, or a down payment on a car. It just helps her in some way.”

The women at the house help design some of the products from Bars and Stripes.