Oregon man survives after falling 800 feet into Crater Lake caldera, officials say

News

by: Paulina Dedaj

Posted: / Updated:
Crater-Lake-3_1560304996211.jpg

Or. (FOX) — An Oregon man was rescued after falling 800 feet into a caldera Monday afternoon and surviving, officials said.

The Coast Guard’s North Bend Sector received a call at 3:47 p.m. from the National Park Service that a man fell into the Crater Lake caldera near Rims Village, officials said in a news release.

Emergency aircrews respond to the scene more than 30 minutes later with a Technical Rope Rescue Team ready.

After already descending 600 feet into the crater, the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew reportedly heard the man yelling from even further down.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now