Oregon man survives after falling 800 feet into Crater Lake caldera, officials say

Or. (FOX) — An Oregon man was rescued after falling 800 feet into a caldera Monday afternoon and surviving, officials said.

The Coast Guard’s North Bend Sector received a call at 3:47 p.m. from the National Park Service that a man fell into the Crater Lake caldera near Rims Village, officials said in a news release.

Emergency aircrews respond to the scene more than 30 minutes later with a Technical Rope Rescue Team ready.

After already descending 600 feet into the crater, the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew reportedly heard the man yelling from even further down.

