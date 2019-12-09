Opening up about opioid abuse

News

by: Frances Lin

Posted: / Updated:

William Palmer died of a drug overdose on Nov. 25.

Will’s father, Robert Palmer, wants to open up a discussion about opioid abuse.

Will used to play soccer when he was 15. After a knee injury, he got hooked on pain killers.

Robert said after his son’s death, he wants to send out three messages.

First, it’s important to have this conversation.

  • There are many parents out there who are dealing with a child or family member suffering from opioid abuse.
  • They are trying to keep it a secret because they’re either afraid to talk about it or are embarrassed by it.
  • Robert Palmer says it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Talk about it.

Second, he wants to remind family members to always carry Narcan.

  • Narcan saves the life of a person who overdosed.
  • HOWEVER: Just 30-45 minutes. They need to go to the hospital immediately.

Third, the drugs on the streets now are laced.

  • He says not just the parents but the users need to understand: this stuff is not what they think they’re taking. They are taking something much stronger and powerful, that no human can live through.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories