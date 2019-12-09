Opening up about opioid abuse

William Palmer died of a drug overdose on Nov. 25.
Will’s father, Robert Palmer, wants to open up a discussion about opioid abuse.
Will used to play soccer when he was 15. After a knee injury, he got hooked on pain killers.
Robert said after his son’s death, he wants to send out three messages.
First, it’s important to have this conversation.
- There are many parents out there who are dealing with a child or family member suffering from opioid abuse.
- They are trying to keep it a secret because they’re either afraid to talk about it or are embarrassed by it.
- Robert Palmer says it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Talk about it.
Second, he wants to remind family members to always carry Narcan.
- Narcan saves the life of a person who overdosed.
- HOWEVER: Just 30-45 minutes. They need to go to the hospital immediately.
Third, the drugs on the streets now are laced.
- He says not just the parents but the users need to understand: this stuff is not what they think they’re taking. They are taking something much stronger and powerful, that no human can live through.