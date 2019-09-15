One suspect dead after Border Patrol agent shot at traffic stop in Texas

(CBS) — A Border Patrol agent has been shot and one suspect is dead following a traffic stop east of the border city of Del Rio. The agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

CBP said that two agents pulled over a vehicle Friday evening near Brackettville when a person inside the vehicle fired on them.

One agent was shot and the second agent returned fire, striking and killing the gunman.

A second person inside the vehicle was taken into custody. Neither of the suspects have been identified, nor have details been provided on the exact charges the detained suspect is facing, CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS reports.

Texas Rangers and the FBI are joining CBP in investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Brackettville is about 115 miles west of San Antonio.