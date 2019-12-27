One senator has an idea to help those with college loans

KENTUCKY – Taking money out of your retirement account to pay down college debt.

It’s an idea one republican senator says could help millions of Americans struggling with college loans.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul says too many Americans are struggling to pay down college debt.

Which is why he’s introduced the Helper Act.

It’s a bill to let people withdraw up to $5,250 dollars annually from their retirement accounts, tax and penalty-free, to reduce college loans.

While the idea would help some, critics fear it would only help a certain class.

“It would be a win for people who have a lot of money and can take an extra tax break by investing in their 401k first and then taking it out tax-free, but those are the people who don’t actually struggle with student debt,” Wesley Whistle said.

Financial planners also warn that taking money from retirement savings accounts could have consequences closer to retirement, like eliminating the potential for those savings to grow.