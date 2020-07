POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Health Center confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (7/8/20).

According to a press release, the Polk County patient was traveling outside of the region and is currently at home and isolating.

The other nine cases are from direct contact with the first case. They are monitoring their symptoms individually at home.

The Polk County Health Center Contact Tracing staff will be monitoring for fever and respiratory symptoms for those who have been in contact.