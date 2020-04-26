One police officer dies, another hospitalized after Louisiana shooting

Police are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting on April 26, 2020. (Source: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – One of two Baton Rouge police officers involved in a shooting Sunday has died.

BPRD Chief Murphy Paul has not yet released the name of the deceased officer but said that officer had been on the force for 21 years.

The other officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The suspect is in custody.

The man suspected of shooting two Baton Rouge police officers is the same man suspected of killing one of his own relatives earlier in the day, a source familiar with the case said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded Sunday, April 26 around 1 p.m. to reports of two officers shot in north Baton Rouge.

Don Coppola with BRPD confirmed the officers involved are members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened on Conrad Drive in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster.

Two ambulances escorted by multiple police units were seen leaving the area and headed toward the hospital. The officers were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Their conditions are unknown.

WAFB Austin Kemker reports from the scene that the shooter, a male, is barricaded inside a house. A police negotiator was called to the scene.

Around 4 p.m., an eruption of gunfire and screams rang out from near the house. It was followed by three or four more gunshots. It is not yet clear who fired the shots.

NEW VIDEO: Multiple shots were fired around 4 p.m. at the standoff scene off Winbourne Avenue where two officers were shot earlier today.



It was unclear who fired the shots. https://t.co/sJcd1Hjk4o pic.twitter.com/sgcTGYPM2B — WAFB (@WAFB) April 26, 2020

Officials said the officers were in the area investigating something but have not given specifics about what it was.

Police chief Murphy Paul will hold a news conference later to provide additional details.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome arrived on the scene of the shooting to offer her support.

About 40 officers gathered on the second floor of the hospital to pray for the wounded officers, The Advocate newspaper reported.