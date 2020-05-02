Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

UPDATE: One dead, three injured after boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

UPDATE 5:14 p.m.:

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the missing person was found dead and still aboard the boat.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed an explosion on Lake of the Ozark.

MSHP’s Troop F confirmed the following information via Twitter on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

  • There were four people aboard the boat.
  • All but one of those people have been accounted for.
  • Three injuries were reported to investigators.
  • Multiple agencies are still looking for that missing boater.

Troopers are asking for people on the lake to reduce wake when boating near the area of 1 mm on Glaize Arm, where the explosion reportedly happened.

