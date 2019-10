SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One person was killed in an overnight fire on Monroe Terrace.

Just after midnight on Oct. 10, fire crews were sent to a house fire on Monroe Terrace, which is near West Madison and Fort Avenue.

The house was thought to be vacant and it was partially collapsed when crews got there.

The victim was found after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the medical examiner is working to identify the victim.