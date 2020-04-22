UPDATE: Eldon man charged after officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man charged in connection to this shooting.

34-year-old David E. Wallace of Eldon is facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping and three counts of second-degree assault.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace is still in the hospital. His bond is set at $500,000.

ELDON, Mo. – One person is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Eldon, Missouri Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to a possible hostage situation on North Leeds Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, a male suspect inside the home began throwing items, including knives, at them.

During this time, a trooper shot the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No one else was injured.

