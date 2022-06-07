SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Police identified that person as a 17-year-old from Springfield and said another juvenile was hurt.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Sebastian Wormington. Wormington was from Springfield, and SPD said his family had been notified of his death.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Wormington was shot in the chest in the 2600 block of North Grant. He was taken to a hospital but died there.

Police said another juvenile male was hurt but is expected to survive. Police said this person was also assaulted by the suspect or suspects.

A suspect has not been identified by police as of Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this crime to contact the department at 417-864-1810. Anyone can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.