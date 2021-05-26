One person dead after vehicles collide head-on north of Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — One person is dead after a fatal crash just north of Republic, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Route N just 3.3 miles north of Republic around 2:45 p.m. on May 25, 2021.

The MSHP reports a 2014 Kenworth was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Buick Lesabre driven by Joseph Bailey, 43, head-on. Both vehicles went off the roadway and struck a fence.

Bailey was transported by ambulance to the Cox South Hospital in Springfield where he was later pronounced deceased.

The other driver was also taken to the Cox South Hospital by a private vehicle. He only suffered minor injuries.

The surviving driver was tested for alcohol as required by law.

Both vehicles were totaled and according to the Highway Patrol, the surviving driver was wearing their safety device while Bailey was not.

The next of kin has been notified.