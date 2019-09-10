One man’s unclaimed property is another man’s unique treasure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Missouri State Treasurer Office’s unclaimed property auction has hit Springfield for the first time.

This is State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s first unclaimed property auction in the position. He decided to move the auction this year from its regular location in Columbia to southwest Missouri, where Scott is from.

“What we have here is over 2,500 items from safe deposit boxes that we brought to Springfield that are on display that people have an opportunity to look at,” says Fitzpatrick.

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

The items at the auction come from thousands of safe deposit boxes that were turned over to Scott’s office as unclaimed property. He gives the owners of the original items about five years to claim their property, after that time they head to to the auction.

Jo Anne Harris is a veteran unclaimed property attendee. She and her husband have been coming to these auctions for about five years.

Last year she paid an undisclosed amount of money for a ring that has a little more than four karats.

JoAnne Harris shows her bling at the auction preview

“It was the most they’d ever spent for any one item at the auction last year or any year,” says Harris.

“We have over a billion dollars of unclaimed property that we hold,” says Fitzpatrick.

He says last year they were able to pay out about $45 million to people that had unclaimed property, he says they are bringing in about twice as much as they’re able to payout.

“We do the best we can to get that money back to people,” says Fitzpatrick.

Of the 2,500 items up for auction, they have coins, jewelry, baseball cards, an original iconic poster of Marilyn Monroe from 1952, and a wide variety of unique finds. One of the weird things not on display was a full clown suit, Fitzpatrick says it has a big bowtie and everything.

Signed Cheap Trick CD cover and concert tickets

Click here to see the full list of items at this year’s auction.

“We keep coming back because my husband wants me to have a ruby but we haven’t found one that he likes yet,” says Harris.

The auction starts on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and again on Wednesday starting at 9 at the University Plaza Hotel.