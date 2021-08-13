One man shot on Kearney Street Friday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police Officers responded to a scene where a man in a vehicle had been shot.

The shooting happened on Kearney Street in the lot behind the AM/PM Food Mart convenience store Friday afternoon.

Officers quickly began life-saving measures and secured the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. Officers are still searching for witnesses and looking through video cameras in the area to find out what happened.

Lieutenant Steve Schwind of the Springfield Police Department asks that anyone who has any information call the police department.