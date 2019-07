BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – One man is dead after a crash off Highway 86 near Eagle Rock. Dylan Welker, 21, was pronounced deceased at the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A Jeep Cherokee was headed eastbound when it attempted to turn and entered the path of the Yamaha 450R causing the vehicles to meet head on.

Walker, who was driving the Yamaha, was ejected.

This is the 49 fatality this year for Troop D.