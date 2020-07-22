One man charged with murder after Gainesville shooting death

OZARK COUNTY, Mo.– Timothy Sprague faces nine charges in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old Ozark County resident.

Authorities found the shooting victim, Kameron Shane Stillwell, dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Prosecutors charged Sprague with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, abandonment of a corpse, three counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of third-degree kidnapping.

Deputies told Ozarks First “pinged” the phones of two “persons of interest” and located them near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. Investigators name Sprague as one of those persons of interest in a probable cause statement.

Authorities say they’re holding Sprague in custody on an unrelated warrant.

Authorities in Ozark County interviewed two women also listed as persons of interest. They told investigators they had been with Sprague for several days, adding that Sprague convinced them not to leave by threatening them.

The women said Stillwell came to the door of their residence and wanted to talk to one of them. The women told authorities Stillwell banged on the door and yelling for them to come out and talk, adding that Stillwell began to enter the residence armed with a handgun.

During the interview with authorities, the two women said Sprague, also armed with a handgun, stood in the room Stillwell entered. The women say they heard a single gunshot followed by several more in rapid succession.

When the women walked in the room they they say they found Stillwell laying in the floor.

They say Sprague told them to get the car and bring it to the front of the residence, adding that Sprague cleaned up the inside of the residence taking all of Stillwell’s personal belongings. They say the three of them then drove through Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Sprague’s arraignment took place on July 22, 2020, in Ozark County. A judge scheduled his next court appearance, a bond hearing, for July 28. Sprague does not qualify for bail at this time.