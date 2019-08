TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– A man from Licking is dead after a crash Sunday night.

Frank Davy was killed when his motorcycle collided with a towed unit on another vehicle.

The crash report says a vehicle was attempting to turn northbound onto Missouri 1-37 when Davy’s southbound motorcycle struck the towed unit still in the southbound lane.

This is Troop G’s 26 fatality for 2019.