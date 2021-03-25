One juvenile dead, two moderately injured after being ejected from their vehicle

WINONA – One 15-year-old female juvenile is dead and one 16-year-old and 15-year-old female juvenile are moderately injured after being ejected from their vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 8 p.m., three female juveniles were heading southbound on County Road 563, just eight miles east of Winona. As they were driving their UTV began to skid and overturned. All three occupants were ejected.

The driver, a 15-year-old female juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were taken by ambulance to the Mercy Hospital in Mt. View, Missouri with moderate injuries.

MSHP reports that all three were not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.