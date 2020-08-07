One in custody after crashing truck into SPD police cruiser, injuring officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One officer is suffering from minor injuries after a man drove a white Ford pickup into the officer’s cruiser on Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Lieutenant Curt Ringgold, the truck was stopped by an SPD officer earlier on Thursday night. During that stop, the driver of the truck sped away, leading the officer on a brief chase. The chase ended after the truck crashed near the intersection of Delaware and Kearney.

After the crash, the officer pulled up behind the truck in his police cruiser, at which point, Lt. Ringgold says, the driver of the truck put his vehicle in reverse and hit the officer’s car.

The collision left the officer with minor injuries but disabled the officer’s cruiser.

As the pickup again sped away, the officer alerted authorities in the area to be on the lookout for the fleeing vehicle. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received that alert and eventually located the driver at Jefferson and Pacific.

According to Springfield Police, this incident is being investigated as an assault. Lt. Ringgold says the people driving that truck earlier this week have active warrants in Greene County.