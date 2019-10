LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is deceased after a vehicle drove off of a bridge.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, The incident occurred in Lawerence County a few miles from Stotts City.

Kendal Crosswhite, 28, suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital and Justin Workman, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing on how the accident occurred.