One dead, two injured in Applebee’s shooting

ST. JOHN, Mo. — A 46-year-old mother of two is dead after a shooting at an Applebee’s in Saint John, Missouri.

Two others were hurt in the Monday night incident, including an off duty firefighter.

Courtney Washington has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with several other charges.

Investigators say Washington was a customer at the restaurant.

Authorities say he left the table, went outside to get a gun, then came back in and opened fired on a booth where two women were eating.

Saint John Police Chief Robert Connell says it appears that the women were targeted by the suspect but at this point, it’s unclear what motivated the violence.

Washington is being held on a one-million-dollar bond.