One dead, one injured after fight evolves into shooting

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene police line_3961792424856341118

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) – One man is dead and another is injured after a fight between two large groups turned into a shooting.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex in Jennings.

The man who was killed was identified as 20-year-old Marvin Thomas. Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where Thomas died.

The other man was treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between two large groups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now