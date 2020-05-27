One dead, one injured after fight evolves into shooting

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) – One man is dead and another is injured after a fight between two large groups turned into a shooting.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex in Jennings.

The man who was killed was identified as 20-year-old Marvin Thomas. Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where Thomas died.

The other man was treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between two large groups.