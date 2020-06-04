One dead, one in custody after altercation in Stone County

Stone County Sheriff

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – According in the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, one man is now dead and one man has been taken into custody after an altercation on Thursday.

Stone County Deputies were dispatched to a residence just outside of Branson West, approximately three miles from Ance Creek Road, after a report of an altercation.

One man has died from a gunshot wound during the altercation.

After fully investigating the scene of the incident, Stone County Deputies have taken one man into custody as a person of interest.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

