KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and multiple people injured Monday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. near S. 50th and Elmwood Avenue in the Turner area.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman tells FOX4 the shooting took place at a Halloween house party with 70 to 100 high school-aged people. The party was invite-only through social media. Some people who were not invited showed up and were asked to leave. When those individuals were asked to lave they began shooting.

Between five to seven people were shot with one person dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time. As far as suspects, the only thing police know is they are looking for a dark or grey SUV.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.