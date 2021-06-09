One dead another seriously injured after three-vehicle accident

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. — One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident on State Highway 37 on June 8, 2021, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 11:47 a.m. when a Freightliner UPS van didn’t yield and turned in front of a Ford Torus where the van struck the Ford in the rear. The UPS van was then pushed into a Chevrolet Silverado.
Linda Gunter, 74, was the driver of the Ford Taurus and was later pronounced deceased after being taken to Mercy Hospital of Springfield. There was also a passenger in the Taurus who suffered serious injuries and was taken to the CoxHospital of Monett.
Both Gunter and the passenger were not wearing their safety devices, according to the MSHP. It is unknown what injuries the other people in the van and Silverado suffered.