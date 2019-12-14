One dead and two seriously injured after car accident Saturday morning

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a wreck on Highway 137 six miles north of Willow Springs.

The vehicle, traveling southbound, crossed over to the center lane into the path of a vehicle heading northbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The southbound vehicle overturned and both vehicles came to a rest off the roadway.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m.,

A passenger, Heath Wadkins, 30, of Mountain View, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mo.

Both vehicles were totaled.

According to a Twitter post from the MSHP Troop G account, they were investigating an accident with an intoxicated driver.