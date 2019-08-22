One dead after stabbing on W Walnut St

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man has died after being stabbed last night in Springfield.

Police responded to this incident on West Walnut Street at about 9:28 pm last night and could not find the victim.

At approximately 9:37 several individuals arrived at Cox North Hospital. One of the individuals, Craig L. Dorser, 43, had a severe stab wound and was treated at the hospital but later died

Police do have a suspect in custody in connection to this. The suspect’s name will remain unidentified due to the fact they are a juvenile.

This is a developing story.