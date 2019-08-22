Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

One dead after stabbing on W Walnut St

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man has died after being stabbed last night in Springfield.

Police responded to this incident on West Walnut Street at about 9:28 pm last night and could not find the victim.

At approximately 9:37 several individuals arrived at Cox North Hospital. One of the individuals, Craig L. Dorser, 43, had a severe stab wound and was treated at the hospital but later died

Police do have a suspect in custody in connection to this. The suspect’s name will remain unidentified due to the fact they are a juvenile.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now