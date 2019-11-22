SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – If you’re looking for some help getting everything you need to celebrate the holidays this year there’s only one day left to apply for toys and food assistance with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s gifts of the season program, but you will have to meet a few qualifications.

Your family must have children 16 or younger, anyone who is a senior or disabled can also apply.

If you want to apply you will need to bring a few things to the main office on West Chestnut Expressway.

The following items you will need are: