One clinic in Springfield is working to help kids with ADHD receive treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the United States, one-fourth of kids with ADHD never receive treatment.

That’s according to Burrell Behavioral Health Dr. Tamara Fusco.

Burrell is addressing that statistic here in Springfield.

They have opened an ADHD Youth Focus Clinic.

You can be anywhere from six to 12-years-old.

But Burrell may make an exception for ages five and 13.

One mother who says this clinic has changed her children’s lives for the better.

When Casey Chambers’ kids were diagnosed with ADHD, she wasn’t given many treatment options.

“There was not one,” Chambers said. “You were just given the paperwork and were told ‘here’s some books you can read and good luck.’ So it wasn’t working out very well for us.”

When Chambers heard about Burrell’s clinic this year.

“It really helped us out a lot because it showed us that we could be taught what to do differently other than reading a book,” Chambers said.

For example, going to the clinic’s weekly parent behavioral therapy.

“We learn things like from how to talk to our children, how to accept certain things with them, certain things like behaviors,” Chambers said.

While parents do this, Fusco says patients are in a separate therapy session.

“We actually provide behavioral intervention for the children,” Fusco said.

For eight weeks children learn.

“Strategies, behavior modification, coping skills, learning skills, social skills, all of those things,” Fusco said.

So the clinic offers therapy.

“And medical treatment,” Fusco said. “So my part of it and the nurse practitioner who works with me is for medical management.”

Medical management can have two results.

“Sometimes we choose a medicine that works great at the right dose initially,” Fusco said. “Sometimes we need to titrate or even consider a different medicine to get that optimal management of the Attention Deficit Disorder.”

Whether it’s therapy or medical treatment, Fusco says anyone can receive these services.

“Burrell takes a variety of private insurance and we certainly take Medicaid as well,” Fusco said.

But what if you don’t have insurance?

“Burrell does have a sliding scale program where that if they have no insurance at all, based on their income, they can pay whatever the sliding the scale would indicate,” Fusco said. “And that’s the whole, that’s one of our goals, access.”

There is no deadline to get involved in the Youth Focus Clinic.

But Fusco wants to clarify that potential clients will receive a psychological evaluation before they enroll.