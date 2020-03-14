OMC facilities prevent virus spread by restricting certain visitors

3D Rendering,Human coronavirus.coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.Can cause colds as well as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Medical Center and Emergency Management Team announced OMC facilities would restrict certain visitors to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“We are taking every precaution available to protect and care for our patients,” said OMC Hospitalist, who specializes in infectious disease Dr. Ritu Kathuria.

Residents in Howell County and surrounding counties have three restrictions when visiting OMC facilities:

Children under the age of 12 years old will have to avoid the hospital unless they are seeking treatment.

For the protection of others, outpatient clinics, including the hospital, anyone with a fever or feeling sick within the last 24 hours and is not receiving treatment should avoid visiting OMC facilities.

If the patient has a scheduled appointment, he or she should attend alone unless extra assistance is needed and if the patient has a fever call and reschedule before coming in. Before arriving at a facility, everyone should check their temperature before arrival.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and OMC, some of these guidelines below are similar for people who are going through the severe flu season:

Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using sanitizer with at least 60 percent of alcohol is effective, and both should be done frequently.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice the six-foot rule. If someone is ill, keep that distance if you must be in a public space.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home if sick.

Disinfect and clean touched areas with household sprays and wipes.

According to CDC, people who are well are not recommended to wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Face masks should only be used by people who show symptoms to prevent spreading the disease.

“We will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to help us prepare for any possible local cases,” said President and CEO Tom Keller. “We plan to continue to track, prepare and implement the best practices to keep our communities safe.”

OMC has recently canceled two community education events.

For more information on OMC and Coronavirus