SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a new spot opening downtown.

Queen City Soda and Sweets hosted a grand opening on Dec. 1.

The shop features hundreds of craft sodas and sells candy by the pound.

There are no official hours yet. The owner, Robert Sands, says that he’ll hire more employees and set official hours after he gauges the interest in the shop.