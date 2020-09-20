Oklahoma State University bull rider dies after injury during Texas rodeo

(FOX) — A college student at Oklahoma State University died Thursday after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo competition in Texas, according to officials.

Bull rider Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20, from Duncan, Okla., was competing in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, last week when he was injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” PPCLA’s Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

Cody Hollingsworth, the rodeo coach at OSU, posted the news on Twitter.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson,” Hollingsworth posted. “He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time.”

Swanson was a junior at Oklahoma State University, where he was studying animal science, the Oklahoman reported.

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Swanson died from injuries he sustained that night when he was bucked off the bull.

PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a statement the organization was “deeply saddened” by the 20-year-old’s passing.

“The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time,” Taylor said. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Other tributes also poured in.

“Our rodeo family has gained another bull riding angel,” Kendra Santos shared on Facebook. “Prayers for the family and friends of college cowboy Rowdy Swanson of Duncan, Oklahoma, who died doing what he loved at the PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, last night.”