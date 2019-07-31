1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store Attention DirecTV Customers

Oklahoma man dies near campground in northern Arkansas

News
Posted: / Updated:

JASPER, Ark. (AP) – The National Park Service says an Oklahoma man has died while visiting the Buffalo National River in northern Arkansas.

Officers say 54-year-old Troy Roderick of Cushing, Oklahoma, died Saturday after falling from the tailgate of a pickup truck on which he was riding. Officials say Roderick had been at a swimming area along the Buffalo River near the Ozark campground, and fell from the truck that was returning to his campsite.

Roderick was taken to a hospital in Harrison where he was pronounced dead.

The park service cautioned visitors to not ride on any portion of a vehicle that’s not designated for passengers, even at slow speeds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now