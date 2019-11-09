OJ Simpson suing Las Vegas casino for defamation

In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

(FOX) — O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas casino, alleging its staff defamed him when employees told TMZ that the infamous NFL Hall of Famer had been kicked out for being drunk and disruptive in November 2017.

Simpson filed the lawsuit Thursday against Nevada Property 1 LLC, which owns the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

He said he was never given a reason. The complaint said the employees’ defamed Simpson by telling the celebrity news site he was being belligerent in the casino’s Clique bar, breaking a glass and destroying property.

The TMZ article “specifically states that ‘hotel staff tells TMZ’ was the basis for the report,” the complaint said, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Simpson had gone to the Las Vegas Strip property on Nov. 8, 2017. A security guard said he was banned from the resort.

A spokeswoman for the casino declined to comment.

“To date, the Cosmopolitan has never issued any public rationale or reasoning for trespassing Simpson from the property, other than claiming it was ‘private’ property the night of the issuance of the trespass notice,” the complaint said.

Simpson was administered a drug and alcohol test by a parole officer at his home the next day. Officials determined “the Cosmopolitan’s assertions against Simpson were false,” the complaint said.

In this July 1, 2018, file photo, shows a general view of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. O.J. Simpson is suing the Las Vegas hotel-casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by telling celebrity news site TMZ he was ordered off the property in 2017 for being drunk, disruptive and unruly. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The incident allegedly occurred six weeks after Simpson was released on parole from a Nevada prison after serving almost nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

He is seeking at least $30,000 and unspecified punitive damages and attorney’s fees.